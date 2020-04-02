April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: first group of quarantined individuals going home

By Gina Agapiou00
The hotel room where one quarantine man was staying in Cyprus

The first group of people who returned to the island in mid-March after the outbreak of coronavirus came out of a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine on Thursday.

The number of those released was not provided but there were as of last week 1,200 people placed in hotel quarantine at various stages until the flight ban came into effect a week of so later. Others have also arrived on a handful of repatriation flights since the ban was imposed.

According to a decree by the transport ministry, all citizens who arrived on Cyprus after March 16 were assigned in mandatory quarantine at state facilities or closed in hotels for two weeks as a precaution.

The first group was discharged on Thursday after they tested negative and a doctor examined them.

A bus will return them either to the airport to pick up their vehicles or to their homes.

They were all given a permission slip to be outside.

The document explained they were in mandatory quarantine and they did not present any symptoms.

A second group is expected to be discharged on Friday.

“The time has come for me to go home. This big adventure taught me many things,” a person in quarantine posted on their Facebook page on Thursday.

A female student who had been studying in the UK and who expects to go home on Friday after completing her 14 days, told the Cyprus Mail: “I’m excited that I will be seeing everyone again.”



Related posts

Coronavirus: FinMin asks other ministries to make cutbacks

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Covid-19 will persist in Cyprus for a long time, minister says

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: police say don’t use 199 and 112 unless it’s an emergency

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: foreign ministry was closed after official tests positive

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: baby born to Covid-19 mother tests negative

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: CySO to put on concert for home viewing on Saturday

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign