April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: foreign ministry was closed after official tests positive

By Gina Agapiou048
Photo: CNA

The foreign ministry closed late Wednesday after an official tested positive for coronavirus.

Following instructions from Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, the ministry closed on Wednesday night for disinfection and was to reopen later on Thursday.

The official, according to report, who was working at the ministry and came in contact with a small number of others, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Three people they came in contact with were also tested and found negative for now, reports said.

Contact tracing is taking place to determine whether others have been infected and monitor the spreading of the virus.



