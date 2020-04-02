April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: four new cases in the north

By Evie Andreou

Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the north on Thursday.

This brings the number of cases to 81.

So far, two people died in the north both German tourists; one last Saturday and one on Wednesday. Both had underlying health conditions.



