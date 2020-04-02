April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Greek company donates chloroquine to Cyprus

By Elias Hazou00
Photo: CNA

A Greek pharmaceuticals company said Thursday it will be donating to Cyprus some 60,000 doses of the chloroquine-based drug Unikinon.

In a statement, Uni-Pharma SA said it would also distribute 24 million doses of the drug to all coronavirus reference hospitals in Greece.

The drug was approved for distribution by Greece’s National Organization for Medicines.

Uni-Pharma SA clarified that the purchase of fine tonnes for the active ingredient of Unikinon was a company initiative, and it paid for the expenditure entirely on its own.

A company statement on its site said that chloroquine, along with hydroxychloroquine, are being researched globally as a treatment for Covid-91, “but their effectiveness in curing Covid-19 remains under review through studies.”



