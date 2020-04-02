Coronavirus: health ministry issues Covid-19 stats for March, pinpoints hotspots

Fifteen per cent, or 39, of the 267 Covid-19 cases detected in Cyprus by March 31 were reported in Aradippou, Larnaca, making the municipality one of two hotspots, along with Paphos, according to epidemiological data for the month released by the health ministry on Thursday.

In Aradippou 32 cases were locally acquired and three imported from abroad. For four cases in Aradippou the epidemiological link was not established at the moment.

They were mainly females, 59 per cent, or 23, and the median age was 61.

The high number of cases in the area prompted health authorities to start a testing programme exclusively for Aradippou residents in a bid to stop the virus from spreading further.

Overall, Larnaca had 75 cases, or 28 per cent of the total at the end of March. Paphos meanwhile, had 61, or 23 per cent.

The median time between symptoms onset and date of sampling was four days, according to the report.

It should be noted that for four cases the date of sample collection was before the onset of symptoms, as a result of immediate testing of contacts of possible and laboratory-confirmed cases. In Cyprus the testing rate was 844.5 per 100,000 population.

Among the cases, 53 per cent were male, 141, and 47 per cent female, or 125), while for one case gender had not been recorded at the moment.

The median age of cases is 48.5 years. By age groups, cases included 11 children and adolescents aged 0-17 years-old, 4 per cent, 175 adults aged 18-59 years, 66 per cent, and 78 people aged 60 years or older, 30 per cent. The age of three cases had not been recorded at the moment.

Seventy-seven cases, or 29 per cent, had been reported in the district of Nicosia, 75 or 28 per cent, in Larnaca, 61, or 23 per cent, in Paphos, 30, or 11 per cent in Limassol, 16, 6 per cent in Famagusta, four, 2 per cent, in the British bases, and one in a traveler from Germany Information was not available at the moment for three cases.

Among the 267 cases, 25 per cent, or 67 people, were health workers of which 6 per cent, or 15, were physicians, 13 per cent, or 35, nurses, 4 per cent or 11 of other occupations, and six, or 2 per cent, auxiliary staff.

The majority, 34, were in Paphos, mostly linked to the town’s general hospital.

As of March 31, the place of exposure is available for 253 cases, or 95 per cent, while 14 cases are under investigation.

In total, 28 per cent, or 70 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had a history of travel or residence abroad during the 14 days prior to symptom onset (imported).

These cases have a direct link to the UK and Greece, mainly.

Locally acquired infections — index cases and close-contacts of confirmed cases — occurred in 183 or 72 per cent of the cases; 20 per cent, or 37, were related to Paphos general hospital.

Of the 267 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-cases, clinical information is available for 91 per cent, 242, of which 13 per cent, or 32, reported no symptoms, and 87 per cent, 210, reported at least one symptom.

The most commonly reported symptom was cough, reported in 118 cases or 52 per cent, followed by fever, 116 cases, myalgia, 70, and sore throat, 65. Other reported symptoms were shortness of breath, diarrhea, and headache.

In total, 30 per cent, or 81 patients received hospital care, and 29 patients, 36 per cent have been discharged.

Overall, 14 cases of all hospitalized patients have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients admitted to ICU was 68 years and the number of cases in ICU is 1 per 100,000 people compared with 6.8 per 100,000 in Italy.

It should be noted that the number of cases, tests and deaths for Cyprus are aggregated and include people from abroad and the British bases, while the total population does not include inhabitants from abroad or from the British bases





