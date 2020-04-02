April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Coronavirus: Over 7,000 apply to have loan payments suspended

By George Psyllides0148

Over 7,000 application for loan instalment suspension have been submitted to the two biggest Cypriot banks so far following approval of a bill by parliament, it was reported on Thursday.

The Cyprus News Agency said the island’s two biggest lenders, Bank of Cyprus and Hellenic, have received over 7,000 applications since Monday, when the bill came into force.

Bank of Cyprus has received more than 5,000 applications with more expected in the coming days.

Hellenic reported receiving over 2,000 applications with nine out of 10 being eligible.

Both banks said the suspension starts at the end of March, irrespective of the date the application was filed.

Borrowers who had instalment drawn at the end of last month will have their money returned.

The scheme applies to individuals and companies who have no delays in the payment of their dues on February 29, 2020.



Related posts

Bank of Cyprus announces measures to ease crisis impact

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Approval of €2bn state guarantee bill in doubt after Diko-Akel objections

George Psyllides

Revenue from tourism up in January 2020

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Scheduled gas drills likely to be delayed

Elias Hazou

State contribution to Gesy reduces fiscal surplus in 2019

Kyriacos Iacovides

CBC governor says banks not expected to charge compound interest on deferred loans (updated)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign