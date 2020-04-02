April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: police say don't use 199 and 112 unless it's an emergency

By Annette Chrysostomou
Police HQ

Police on Thursday stressed that the public should call 112 and 199 only for emergencies and only when the immediate intervention of police is required.

In cases where people want to report incidents to police or to obtain information they can call 1460 or their local police stations.

For questions about measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the public can contact the ministry of the interior at 22-421600, 22-495666, 22-495671 or 22-421745.

“The lines 199 and 112 must always remain available for those who need immediate and urgent help”, the police statement reiterated.



