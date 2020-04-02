April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Tests in Aradippou and Paphos due to high number of cases

By Evie Andreou00

Paphos and Aradippou residents will be asked to take coronavirus tests due to the increased cases registered in these two areas, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The measure was announced after Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou informed the mayors of Paphos and Aradippou that the government would subsidise Covid-19 tests for the two areas’ residents, following the latest data showing the increased number of cases in the city and district of Paphos and in Aradippou.

Officials of the health ministry’s epidemiology monitoring unit would contact the two mayors to set a schedule for tests to the population of their areas.

Samples will be taken in cooperation with crews from the two municipalities, the health ministry said.



