April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Decline in petrol and diesel price in March

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A steady decline in the price of petrol, diesel and heating oil were registered in March, according the Cyprus Consumer Association.

It said that compared with February, March saw a 14.9 cent drop in the price of petrol, a 10.1 cent drop in the price of diesel and a 4 cent drop in the price of heating oil per litre.

The association noted that the reductions reported for March reflected the large drop in international crude oil prices.
In March, the cost petrol and diesel was lower than the EU average retail price.

More specifically, the average retail price of petrol in the European Union, after taxes was 1.330 cents per litre and in Cyprus 1.158 cents per litre, while diesel cost 1.224 cents per litre in the EU, compared with 1.207 cents per litre in Cyprus.



Related posts

Coronavirus: first group of quarantined individuals going home

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: FinMin asks other ministries to make cutbacks

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Covid-19 will persist in Cyprus for a long time, minister says

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: police say don’t use 199 and 112 unless it’s an emergency

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: foreign ministry was closed after official tests positive

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: baby born to Covid-19 mother tests negative

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign