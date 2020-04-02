April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
School news

Lyceum students offered classes in personal finance

By Press Release022
Stella Eliadou, head of the society’s financial literacy committee

As part of its social contribution, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Cyprus recently completed its first round of presentations on financial literacy at public and private lyceums in Nicosia with great success.

The aim of the programme is for members of the society to present basic financial concepts to public and private lyceum students, in order to prepare them for the financial choices and procedures they will have to decide on as adults. CFA Society Cyprus’ presentations on financial literacy cover a broad range of financial topics, such as financial planning, debt, financial sector, and saving & investing. The society intends to add new thematic areas once the programme recommences in the new academic year.

A total of 700 students from Cyprus had the opportunity to attend the first round of presentations. Their strong participation along with their comments at the end of each presentation showed how interested they were in the topics, while they wanted to learn more on proper personal money management.

The head of the society’s financial literacy committee Stella Eliadou said that through the meetings, the society’s members got the opportunity to contribute towards developing the students’ critical thinking when it comes to personal financial planning, while also listening to their own queries and concerns.

 



