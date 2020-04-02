April 2, 2020

Man on remand after shooting

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 52-year-old man suspected of shooting and injuring a 48-year-old man was remanded for eight days on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old remains in critical condition after he was shot with a hunting shotgun during an argument at a home in the Lythrodontas area on Tuesday.

Initial reports said the man’s condition was not life-threatening but on Wednesday he was being treated at Nicosia general hospital ICU after undergoing surgery to remove the pellets from his abdomen.

Police arrested the 52-year-old, the owner of the house where the incident took place at around 5pm.

The two had argued over differences they had and at some stage the 52-year-old allegedly took his hunting shotgun and shot the 48-year-old.

 



