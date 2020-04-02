April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 10,000 people sign up to Cypriots abroad portal

By Jonathan Shkurko00

More than 10,000 people have already registered on a new portal set up by the foreign ministry called Connect2cy, established to keep track of how many Cypriots abroad there are as measures are being looked at to repatriate them.

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides urged all Cypriots abroad to sign up as soon as possible.

The majority of registrations to the portal came from the UK, with 6,000 people, followed by Greece with 1,500.

The foreign ministry says that in the midst of a global crisis caused by the pandemic, “the registration of all Cypriot citizens who are abroad is extremely important”, as it allows it to “be in a position to offer consular help in an even more effective manner where necessary”.



@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign