April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police divers, helicopter join search for missing man

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Demetris Antoniou

Police divers and a helicopter are now being deployed as police stepped up their search for Demetris Antoniou, 28, in the Akamas and Polis Chrysochous area on Thursday morning.

The helicopter will conduct low-altitude flights over the Akamas coast, while members of the civil defence, professional divers, friends and relatives of Antoniou, volunteers and police dogs continue the search elsewhere.

Antoniou has been missing since March 15 and was last seen on March 26. His car was found in the village of Polis Chrysochous on March 24.

He had been in self-isolation at his holiday home in Lysos after returning from Bulgaria.

On March 25, search crews found some items of clothing believed to belong to Antoniou near the sea area of Kakoskali.

Police said the man was seen in the area of Kili on March 26, where a man reportedly saw Antoniou and spoke to him, but did not realise it was Antoniou at the time.

When he did, some three hours later, he called police. Officers went to the area but could not find the missing man.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Paphos CID on 26-806021, the hotline 1460 or any police station.

 



Related posts

Man on remand after shooting

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 153 drivers and pedestrians booked overnight Wednesday

Annette Chrysostomou

Shop owners appeal to church to show virus-era generosity over rents

Kyriacos Iacovides

Coronavirus: Unemployment, mental health among the young’s main concerns (with video)

Nick Theodoulou

UNHCR warns asylum seekers of fake text messages

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Second death, seven new cases in the north (Updated)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign