April 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Shop owners appeal to church to show virus-era generosity over rents

By Kyriacos Iacovides00

Povek, the association representing small businesses, has written to Archbishop Chrysostomos asking him to drastically cut the rents charged for all church-owned shops.

In a dramatic and emotional open letter to the archbishop, it said that shopkeepers and entrepreneurs, “parallel to the anguish they have for their physical survival, are also anxious about the survival of their business.” 

It then made a direct appeal to the church to show understanding.

“In this hell we are experiencing, we expect and hope the church, as the biggest owner of shops in Cyprus, would set a good example for others by taking the lead and approving a drastic reduction in rents.”

On an even more dramatic note, the union ended its appeal: “the union then implore your Holiness, to send a circular to all bishoprics for the implementation of your decision. “

Last month Povek had appealed to President Nicos Anastasiades seeking a meeting to discuss the problems their members were facing. They had also demanded that the banks suspended all foreclosures, loan repayments, interest and charges as well as offered liquidity to businesses.

Some of these demands of the banks have since been satisfied by government decision, but it remains to be seen if the archbishop will be as obliging. 



