Thursday, April 2: Coronavirus global update

As of 05.00 today more than 935,950 people have been infected across the world and over 47,245 have died but at the same time 194,286 people have recovered.

The USA is now the country with the most infected cases (215,215) ahead of Italy (110,574) and Spain with 104,118, who overtook China (81,554) on earlier this week.

Italy though has most deaths, 13,155, with Spain moving second with 9,387 deaths with USA overtaking China into third with 5,110.

07.22 Boeing to offer voluntary layoffs to employees

Boeing Co was set to offer employee buyout and early retirement packages, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a bid to mitigate the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun was expected to detail a voluntary layoff plan in a memo to employees as early as Thursday, one of the people said.

07.15 Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 73,522

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 73,522 while 872 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

Cases rose by 6,156 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 140

06.42 Israel’s health minister diagnosed with coronavirus

Israel’s health minister and his wife were diagnosed with coronavirus and are in isolation following guidelines, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Yaakov Litzman, 71, an ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has appeared regularly alongside the premier to provide updates on the spread of the pandemic and new measures to combat it.

04.29 British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees – BBC

IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce a suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.

The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80% of BA’s cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported , adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant.

04.13 Mexico’s coronavirus death toll rises to 37

Mexico’s health ministry on Wednesday said it had registered 37 deaths from coronavirus, up from 29 a day earlier. It also said that the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 1,378 from 1,215 the previous day.

What happened yesterday

EUROPE

Italy will extend lockdown restrictions to April 13, as data from this week suggests a slowdown of growth in total cases, though its national health institute says official death toll could be underestimated.

Cases in Spain topped 100,000 on Wednesday, and two planes with protective equipment arrived to restock an overloaded public health system.

France became the fourth country to pass the 4,000 coronavirus deaths threshold.

Britain said it would ramp up the number of tests amid widespread criticism that it was doing far too few.

Switzerland no longer faces shortages in coronavirus testing, its top health official dealing with the pandemic said on Wednesday.

Measures to limit the outbreak in the Netherlands appear to have halved the rate of infection but need to be continued to be really effective, a top health official said.

Germany will extend social distancing measures introduced last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus to April 19 and the government will re-evaluate the situation after the Easter holiday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking precautions to protect himself, as Moscow launched a smartphone app designed to track people who have been ordered to stay home.

Russia sent the United States medical equipment on Wednesday to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations coup for Putin.

Turkey will step up measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak if it keeps spreading and people ignore “voluntary” quarantine rules, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

European scientists and engineers will launch an initiative to support the use of digital contact tracing applications.

AMERICAS

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to virus-proof the November election by including funding to boost voting by mail in the next pandemic response plan, as confirmed cases in the country climbed to 186,101 and while deaths rose to 3,603.

The governor of New York cracked down even harder on public gatherings, calling residents who disregarded stay-at-home rules “selfish” as California’s governor warned his state will run out of hospital beds by next month.

Canada’s death toll jumped by 35% in less than a day and Quebec said it was running low on key medical equipment.

An indigenous woman in a village deep in the Amazon rainforest has contracted the coronavirus.

Cuba suspended arriving international flights and asked all foreign boats to withdraw from its waters.

Nearly 30 medical workers at a hospital in northern Mexico have been infected, as the national tally climbed to 1,215.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

Mainland China reported dwindling new infections on Wednesday and for the first time disclosed the number of asymptomatic cases, which could complicate how trends in the outbreak are read.

Singapore reported 74 new cases in its biggest intraday jump, bringing its total to 1,000.

Japan will ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries and ask everyone arriving from abroad to begin quarantine.

India scoured mosques to trace people who attended a Muslim gathering in New Delhi that later emerged as a hotspot

The rate of new infections in Malaysia appears to be slowing amid month-long curbs on movement, a senior health official said.

A team of Chinese scientists has isolated several antibodies that it says are “extremely effective” at blocking the ability of the virus to enter cells.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Iran’s president said the U.S. had missed an opportunity to lift sanctions on his country, though he said the penalties had not hampered Tehran’s fight against the virus, which has killed more than 3,000 people and infected close to 48,000.

Ugandan doctors accused the government of endangering the lives of those in medical emergencies by requiring that all seek permission to secure transportation to hospitals.

Egypt has ramped up efforts to fight the coronavirus, ordering manufacturers to channel medical protective equipment to public hospitals.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

World equity markets began the new quarter with steep losses on Wednesday.

Factories fell quiet across much of the world in March as the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed economic activity, with evidence mounting that the world is sliding into deep recession.

China’s ports and shipping firms are bracing for a second wave of supply chain disruptions that may be deeper and more prolonged than during the country’s lockdown. *

The European Commision proposed a short-time work scheme modelled on Germany’s Kurzarbeit programme to help people keep their jobs.

Italy plans to spend another $11 billion to guarantee debt and liquidity for professionals and companies hit by the crisis.

Switzerland is preparing to expand an emergency liquidity programme for businesses, as banks have already lent out more than half of the $20.70 billion set aside for state-backed loans.

U.S. restaurants asked the White House and congressional leaders for at least $325 billion in aid.






