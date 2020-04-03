April 3, 2020

Ancoria Bank: announcement regarding the suspension of payments

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Based on the emergency measures by financial institutions and the Supervisory Authorities Decree of 2020, dated March 30, 2020, Ancoria Bank informs its clients that they can submit their interest for the suspension of repayment of their installments and interest in respect of credit facilities entered into with the Bank.

According to the Decree, the suspension of the obligation to pay installments and interest covers natural persons, legal entities governed by public law, self-employed persons and undertakings who have had no delays in the payment of the installment beyond 30 days from the date provided for in this facility at February 29, 2020, but facing financial difficulties as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our clients are kindly requested to complete their application form by filling out the “Express of Interest” form posted on our website at the following link: https://www.ancoriabank.com/content/covid-19-information

The application must be signed and sent through one of the following means:

(a) at: [email protected]
(b) by mail to the address of the Bank branch in your district
(c) by fax to one of the following numbers:

Nicosia: 22 849110
Larnaca: 24 849710
Limassol: 25 849310

For any further information and clarifications you can contact your Personal Banker at 8000 0050 or +357 22849000 if calling from abroad.



