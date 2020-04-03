April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Cablenet doubles data for all mobile packages

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Cablenet doubles DATA for all Mobile packages so we can communicate more! At Cablenet, aside from all the necessary measures we have taken to ensure correct prevention in dealing with this emergency we are experiencing, we continue to prioritise the seamless provision of Communications and Entertainment services to our Subscribers, as well as providing additional benefits so they can communicate even more with their loved ones.

At Cablenet, aside from all the necessary measures we have taken to ensure correct prevention in dealing with this emergency we are experiencing, we continue to prioritise the seamless provision of Communications and Entertainment services to our Subscribers, as well as providing additional benefits so they can communicate even more with their loved ones.

In this context, Cablenet would like to inform that, as of 1st April 2020 and for a period of three months, Mobile Internet data volume for all Home Users or Corporate Clients with Mobile Service will be doubled COMPLETELY FREE OF CHARGE.

Specifically, MB will be doubled for the following Mobile packages:

Cablenet doubles DATA for all Mobile packages so we can communicate more!

The above benefits can also be enjoyed by any new Home Users or Corporate Clients who subscribe to one of the above Mobile packages within the specified period of time.

Let’s stay home and continue to communicate carefree with our loved ones while simultaneously discovering more about the world from the safety of our home, by surfing the web.

For any further information, please contact us on 130 if you are a Home User or 120 if you are a Corporate Client.

#HomeWithCablenet



Related posts

Alpha Bank remains close to its customers at this difficult time

Press Release

Invel: Opening their hearts and doors to support COVID-19 response

Freda Yannitsas

Healthy and safety at work – A priority for LIDL Cyprus

Press Release

York Capital Management and Elements Capital Management complete the acquisition of Famar business in Italy, Greece and Spain.

Press Release

Lidl Cyprus offers product packages for people put in quarantine

Press Release

Propex and nature boost the immune system

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign