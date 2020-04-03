CDB bank: Immediate service to beneficiaries for the suspension of payments and interest

The Bank informs its clients that applications under the emergency measures enacted can now be submitted

Cdbbank (Cyprus Development Bank Public Company Ltd) wishes to inform its clients that they can directly submit their applications for the suspension of payments to credit facilities entered into with the Bank. This follows the adoption of the relevant legislation enacted as part of the emergency measures related to financial institutions and the issuance of the Decree by the Minister of Finance dated 30 March 2020.

From the very first moment of the implementation of the emergency measures, as part of the bank’s aim of providing practical support to its customers during this difficult time, we have been in constant contact with them to ensure immediate service. In particular, cdbbank reaches out to each customer individually and provides all possible help and guidance on properly submitting their application.

It is noted that under the relevant Decree, the right to apply is valid only for as many natural and legal persons, self-employed workers and businesses which were not over 30 days late on their installments as of February 29, 2020. The above extraordinary measures are effective from March 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Beneficiaries can submit their applications by post at 50 Makariou Ave., 1065 Nicosia or PO.

21415, 1508 Nicosia, or online at [email protected] or by fax to: +357 22846600.

The Expression of Interest should be duly signed and completed by the Beneficiary at cdbbank, while in the case of a legal entity the form should at least be signed by one of the Directors of the Company. Expression of Interest shall also be sent, where applicable, by the borrowers on the same form or separately. It is worth noting that payment and/or interest suspension will be applied in accordance with Expressions of Interest and will be considered for each credit facility separately.

At the same time, beneficiaries are given the option to choose credit facilities for which they do not wish to have their installments and/or interest suspended. In this case, the beneficiary in question will continue to pay the installments and/or interest normally on the basis of the Credit Facility entered into with the Bank.

Interested parties can obtain the Expression of Interest form from cdbbank’s website www.cdb.com.cy.

The law and relevant decree have also been posted on the bank’s website. At the same time, cdbbank Service Officers are always available to the public for whatever they need. The public can call the Bank’s call center at 8000 79 79 (free calls from Cyprus) or +357 22846500 (for calls from abroad).

The Bank continues to monitor developments closely and is in full compliance with the instructions issued by the government and the competent authorities. The bank places the reduction of the impact of the virus COVID-19 and the protection of the health of staff, customers and employees as its highest priority. At the same time, cdbbank takes all necessary steps to ensure the smooth operation of its work.





