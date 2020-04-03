April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: EU provides equipment, medical and technical assistance to north

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Photo CNA

The EU is supplying urgent equipment, the mobilisation of medical specialists and technical assistance for crisis response in the framework of the EU aid programme for the Turkish Cypriot community, it was announced on Friday.

Through a Contribution Agreement, the UNDP in Cyprus successfully procured the first batch of urgent medical equipment and supplies for €2.5 million and has also mobilised 25 medical specialists for three months to help the fight against coronavirus in the  north.

This is the first tranche of the €5 million budget earmarked by the European Commission for the Turkish Cypriot community. This comes in addition to the continued technical assistance to strengthen COVID-19 crisis management, coordination and response mechanism, the statement added.

The procurement of the first batch of urgent equipment and supplies was secured from suppliers in Europe and China and is expected to arrive in Cyprus during April. The first batch of urgent equipment and supplies includes personal protection equipment (PPE), ventilators, Intensive Care Unit equipment, laboratory consumables and kits for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and medication such as antibiotics, antivirals, sedatives and paralytics.

To improve the response capacity against the spread of Covid-19 in the north, the European Commission, in collaboration with the relevant local stakeholders, is also financing the mobilisation of medical staff including 25 doctors, laboratory technicians and support staff. These staff can be mobilised with immediate effect as needed.

“The European Commission shall continue providing assistance to further strengthening the Covid-19 response capacities, notably in setting-up an effective management, coordination and operational response structure and upgrading the Turkish Cypriot response plan,” the statement concluded.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

