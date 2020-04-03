April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Forty patients in Famagusta hospital

By Gina Agapiou00
Famagusta hospital

Forty patients with the coronavirus are currently in Famagusta hospital, while five are expected to be released on Friday.

Until 11am on Friday, there were 40 patients at the hospital and five had been tested negative for the virus.

At least four of the five are expected to be released and proceed to self-isolation in their homes for 14 days.

The infected patients are hospitalised in the gynaecological, paediatric and pathological wards of the hospital which has a total of 110 beds.

Private doctors and nurses have also started working at the hospital while more equipment is expected to improve treatment of patients.

On Thursday, 35 people were hospitalised with coronavirus, including five people in ICU. Three people were released and instructed to self-isolate.

 

 

 

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Limassol hospital worker tests positive after 14-day isolation

Annette Chrysostomou

Online classical and jazz music festival this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Virus hotspot of Aradippou undergoes mass testing (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Domestic abuse cases almost double during isolation

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Patients at Paphos haemodialysis unit given the all-clear

Gina Agapiou

News podcast: Lifestyle medicine can help you cope with social distancing

CyprusMail
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign