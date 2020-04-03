April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Hellenic Bank has simplified process to open accounts

By Evie Andreou0218

Hellenic Bank on Friday announced it had simplified procedures for the opening of bank accounts and the issuance of debit cards.

The bank said that opening up an account can be done either by filling online forms at www.hellenicbank.com/account or sending an email at [email protected] or a fax message to 22 210752 with full name, phone number, a scan photo of their ID and a copy of a utility bill.

Applicants will then receive a phone call for more information. At the same time, they will be given an appointment to visit one of the bank’s branches to sign and receive their debit card for free, and their online banking codes.

The bank said it has issued more than 10,000 debit cards over the last few days.

The move is aimed at helping people with no bank accounts easily open one so that they can receive the government benefits they are entitled as part of the schemes announced to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Hellenic Bank also gave reassurance that it would not withhold any of the benefits its clients are entitled for the payment of loans or other financial obligations they may have.



