April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Limassol hospital worker tests positive after 14-day isolation

By Annette Chrysostomou01483
Limassol hospital

A second member of staff at the Limassol state hospital tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

The member of the administrative staff had been in self isolation for two weeks after being in contact with the executive director of Limassol and Paphos hospitals who was found to have the virus about two weeks ago.

He returned to work on Thursday, after showing no symptoms for 14 days, but then tested positive.

All necessary measures were immediately taken at the hospital, while members of the administrative staff who came into contact with the man were quarantined.



