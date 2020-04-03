April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: man jailed for 30 days after punching police officer over son’s violation fine

By Gina Agapiou0630
File photo: A police officer carries out a check

A father who punched a policeman for booking his son who was fined for violating restrictions on movement, was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Friday.

He also received a fine of €700.

Larnaca police fined his 19-year-old son €150 for not carrying the necessary documents to move around.

The teen then called his 52-year-old father who arrived at the scene to complain, argued with and then punched the officer in the face.

The man was charged with assault, causing actual bodily harm, assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, and non-compliance with measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Related posts

Coronavirus: govt adviser says imperative to wear masks in public spaces

Gina Agapiou

Audit office says party funding by the state not adequately substantiated

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Forty patients in Famagusta hospital

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Limassol hospital worker tests positive after 14-day isolation

Annette Chrysostomou

Online classical and jazz music festival this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Virus hotspot of Aradippou undergoes mass testing (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign