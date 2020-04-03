April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Man with virus made pointless visit to pharmacy

By Annette Chrysostomou036

A confirmed case of coronavirus who is supposed to stay at home went to a pharmacy to get chloroquine, a drug which is not even for sale.

According to Gnosia Achniotou, the official responsible for drugs at the health insurance organisation, the patient first went to a private doctor and asked for a prescription.

The doctor, who is not registered with Gesy, could not prescribe the drug through the system.

The patient then went to the pharmacy to get the drug in person, Achniotou said on Friday.

It was announced on Thursday that it is not sure how effective chloroquine, a malaria drug, is in treating coronavirus and that it should be used only in clinical trials and under measures controlled by the health ministry.

 



