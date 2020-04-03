April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: minister defends early comments downplaying Covid-19 as just a flu

By Gina Agapiou0137
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Health minister Costantinos Ioannou rubbished suggestions he had underestimated the risk of the new coronavirus as recently as March 5 after footage emerged in which he likens Covid-19 to the flu.

A video emerged on Friday showing the health minister referring to the new coronavirus as a mere flu with an indifferent attitude. The clip was taken while he was replying to journalists’ questions after a national council meeting on March 5, at the presidential palace.

In a post on his social media, Ioannou said the phrase was meant to “reassure reporters who compared Covid-19 with much more dangerous viruses, such as Ebola, where the mortality rate reaches 50 per cent.”

He also referred to the statements he made after the meeting, where he reassures the public he took all necessary precautions and Cyprus is ready for the pandemic outbreak.

The minister pointed out the irony of being accused for underestimating the virus but also implementing strict measures as a precaution against its spread.

“It is oxymoron and contradictory for me to be accused of undermining the risk of the virus by the same persons who criticise me that I have taken inhumane preventive measures” he said.

Attempts to provoke a dispute undermine the effort to deal with the crisis, the minster added.

Disy leader Averof Neophytou jumped to the minister’s defence in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

“At a time when frontline fighters are waging war for our own protection and health, some people are unfortunately trying to hurt the ethics and spirit of a frontline captain like minister” Ioannou.

A number of western governments initially underestimated the extent of the coronavirus, going on later to implement strict lockdowns.



