April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nearly 300 booked for violating movement ban

By Annette Chrysostomou00
A police officer carries out a check on a driver in Nicosia

A total of 299 persons were booked by police from 6pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday in violation of a ban on movements. Movements are restricted during the day while a curfew is in place from 9pm until 6am.

During the night, police carried out 18,431 checks on drivers and pedestrians. The numbers by district were as follows:

Nicosia: 5,000k checks, 79 booked

Limassol: 2,878 checks, 77 booked

Larnaca:  2,569 checked, 53 booked

Paphos: 3,812 checked, 30 booked

Famagusta: 1,937 checked, 47 booked

Morphou: 947 checked, 2 booked

In addition, traffic police carried out 868 inspections and booked 11 people while the emergency response unit booked 92.

To date, 3,301 individuals were caught violating the decree while 105,994 checks were carried out.



Related posts

Coronavirus: House to rubberstamp state’s restrictions decree

Elias Hazou

Our View: Expecting some political parties to behave like grown-ups is futile

CM: Our View

Coronavirus: ‘never in my worst nightmares did I imagine restricting civil liberties’ Ioannou says

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Greek company donates chloroquine to Cyprus

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: ‘painful but necessary’ to take away civil liberties, justice minister says

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: fatality rate at 3 per cent, hotspots identified (Updated)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign