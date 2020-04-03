April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Patients at Paphos haemodialysis unit given the all-clear

By Gina Agapiou00

Patients at the haemodialysis unit at Paphos general hospital have tested negative for coronavirus after an infected patient visited the hospital last Friday, the director of the clinic of nephrology Dr Lakis Yiouka said.

The haemodialysis unit is operating normally with the appropriate safety equipment for the health professionals in place, he said.

The patients identified to have come in contact with the confirmed case on March 27 tested negative for the virus.

The Covid-19 patient visited the hospital’s accident and emergency department with symptoms similar to coronavirus. He was then sent to Limassol general where he was diagnosed.

 



