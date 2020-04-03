April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: plenum approves govt bills increasing fines

By Evie Andreou0152

The House plenum on Friday approved government bills doubling to €300 spot fines for those found to violate the movement restrictions and allowing some categories of convicts to serve the remainder of their prison sentence under house detention.

MPs approved doubling spot fines on violations of the restrictions on movement, from €150 currently to €300.

They also passed two bills amending the Prisons Law allowing more categories of convicts to serve out the remainder of their sentence under house detention while wearing an ankle bracelet.



