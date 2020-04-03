Coronavirus: Private testing now underway at Paphos facilities

Private coronavirus testing got underway in Paphos at Attikon on Friday, according to the municipality.
“Responding to the Paphos municipality’s initiative to make available its infrastructure for free testing by approved private laboratories to detect possible coronavirus outbreaks, the Mendel Centre for Biomedical Sciences announced on April 3 that it was offering tests for Covid-19,” it said.
Nasal and oral specimens were taken at Attikon and sampling will be carried out each afternoon at the “Heracles” parking lot at Iasonos Street in Kato Paphos. “Those wishing to undergo the examination should call Dr Paul Neophytou in advance on 99 327605, for an appointment,” the municipality said.
During the first four days Neophytou will supervise the sampling and will then seek qualified staff for the operation of the centres. Neophytou will remain in Paphos for 15 consecutive days between April 12-27 to supervise operations both in Attikon and at the Heracles parking lot.
Sampling is a simple process, essentially done by the person being examined, that is, self-sampling. First, a nasal smear from the two nostrils is taken, followed by an oral sample – a gargle with saline. People with productive cough can also give a sputum sample if they wish.
The test is carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) by molecular RT-PCR method for persons who do not fall under the ministry of health protocol and wish to undergo the test at their own expense.
The cost of the test is €140 and the results come out within three working days.
Neophytou is a scientist, a Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge School of Clinical Medicine, a European Laboratory Specialist, and a Registered Clinical Laboratory Director.
He has over 20 years of experience in providing molecular tests for the prevention and treatment of viral infections.
In addition, at the Markideio Theatre in Paphos, Table Labs Clinical Chemistry, will carry out Covid-19 and anti-body tests from Monday, also responding to Paphos municipality’s initiative to offer its infrastructure for testing by approved private laboratories to detect possible cases.
The tests will get underway daily 8am to 12 noon, including Saturdays.
For more information : 22762213.