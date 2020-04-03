April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: seven new cases in the north

By Evie Andreou0174

Seven more coronavirus cases have been detected in the north on Friday with the total number reaching 88.

In total 321 testes were completed on Friday of which seven were positive; three in Lapithos and four in the Karpasia area.

Two people have died in the north so far.

Turkish Cypriot authorities extended on Friday the curfew in 15 villages in the Karpasia for another seven days as the number of positive cases rose to 22.

The area was initially placed in quarantine on March 27 after several cases were detected there.



