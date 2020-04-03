Coronavirus: Virus hotspot of Aradippou undergoes mass testing

Aradippou municipality has started testing residents for the coronavirus following an increase of confirmed cases in the area, mayor Evangelos Evangelides said on Friday.

Testing started in the morning at the municipal medical centre where officers of the epidemiological surveillance unit arrived with the necessary equipment. Aradippou has 39 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

“Today there will be a total of 150 tests on front-line people we registered, namely owners and employees of supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies, fruit shops, bakeries and kiosks whom we contacted,” he said.

“Tomorrow, Saturday, another 150 tests will be conducted on people we know have contacted the 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus which we know exist in Aradippou, and persons interested in undergoing tests.”

The decision was made after a telephone conversation with the health minister, where it was agreed the ministry would subsidise testing a number of Aradippou residents.

In addition, Evangelides has called on residents to donate money to finance the tests.

“Only by performing the tests can we stop the spread of the disease,” he said.

By the beginning of next week, the health ministry will have a clearer picture.

People in the village did heed the ministry’s call to stay at home, he explained. However, some people travelling from the UK spread the virus after they arrived to attend three funerals.

The virus then continued to spread because some people simply didn’t know they had caught it.

“For ten days, municipality officials have been patrolling the streets to confirm that there is no unnecessary traffic, no gatherings in homes or anywhere else, and generally the ministry of health’s decrees on restricting citizens’ movements are complied with,” Evangelides said.

“After the tests, we are determined to close down those businesses whose owners or staff test positively for the coronavirus.”

The Geroskipou municipality has also started testing for the virus, it announced on Friday.

According to an announcement, testing started on Thursday in collaboration with an authorised private company.

For now, 100 people will be tested, those working in public places and businesses which are open to the public.

The municipality is discussing the possibility of additional subsidised tests with the ministry of health.





