April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fiscal council cautions govt on use of available reserves

By George Psyllides00
Fiscal Council chief Demetris Georgiades

The government should not use all its available reserves because no one knows how long the coronavirus crisis will last, the chairman of the fiscal council said on Friday.

“No one can know how long this crisis will last so we must save ammunition,” he said. “we must keep in mind where we will be the day after the crisis; where will the public and private debt be.”

Demetris Georgiades said both must be manageable after the crisis.

Weighing in on the debate raging among parties over a €2bn state guarantee scheme, Georgiades said he considered going through commercial banks a more rational approach.

Opposition parties Akel and Diko have expressed disagreement with the government proposal to boost liquidity through state-backed loans.

They instead propose the state borrowing the money, thus raising public debt and risking a ratings downgrade, and handing it out to people directly.

Diko suggested having the auditor-general in a supervisory role to ensure there will not be any abuses of the system.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: one new death, 40 new cases, total 396

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: plenum approves govt bills increasing fines

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: minister defends early comments downplaying Covid-19 as just a flu

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: seven new cases in the north

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: binman files complaint against police for brutality during check (with video)

Evie Andreou

CFA says Uefa ‘strongly in favour’ of resuming domestic competitions as soon as feasible

Iacovos Constantinou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign