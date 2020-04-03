April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Hellenic Bank finalising measures to boost households and businesses

By George Psyllides054

Hellenic Bank said Friday it was finalising a series of measures designed to boost liquidity to support households and businesses so that they could come of out of the unprecedented crisis as intact as possible.

In a statement on Friday, the lender said it was in the final stages of processing specific measures for households and businesses, large and small, over and above any state support schemes.

Of the option to suspend the payment of loan installments for nine months, the bank said borrowers had until the end of the year to do so and any payments made would be returned starting March 30.

As part of other measures to help people cope amid the crisis, the bank said it would open accounts immediately by filling a simple form so that people could receive any state allowances.

Allowances will not be withheld by the bank against other obligations.

Hellenic Bank credit card holders will not be charged interest rate for two months while money transfers of up to €1,000 to Cyprus and other EU countries will be free of charge.

No fee will be charged on student card withdrawals abroad and debit cars will be issued for free.

Hellenic said it has also raised the cash deposit limit through ATMs from €10,000 to €30,000.

The bank said it has also bolstered its telephone centre to service more customers without them having to visit a branch, while a large number of staff are working from home.



