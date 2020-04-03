April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Jordan Kuwait Bank donates face shields to Okypy

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
Jordan Kuwait Bank donates face shields to Okypy The Cypriot branch of the Jordan Kuwait Bank has made a donation to the state Health Services Organisation (Okypy) to support the health sector in its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak. "Given the current difficult situation, and as part of the bank’s commitment towards a healthy Cypriot community, we wished to take part in helping the health sector overcome the corona virus' impact through the provision of 2,500 face shields,” country manager Ali Kilani said, encouraging other companies to follow suit.

The Cypriot branch of the Jordan Kuwait Bank has made a donation to the state Health Services Organisation (Okypy) to support the health sector in its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Given the current difficult situation, and as part of the bank’s commitment towards a healthy Cypriot community, we wished to take part in helping the health sector overcome the corona virus’ impact through the provision of 2,500 face shields,” country manager Ali Kilani said, encouraging other companies to follow suit.



Related posts

Ancoria Bank: announcement regarding the suspension of payments

Press Release

Audi provides five million euros in corona crisis

Press Release

Prodea Investments donates 15,000 protective suits for doctors and nurses

Press Release

CDB bank: Immediate service to beneficiaries for the suspension of payments and interest

Press Release

Cablenet doubles data for all mobile packages

Press Release

Alpha Bank remains close to its customers at this difficult time

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign