April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested over 2kg of cannabis

By Staff Reporter00

Nicosia police arrested a 23-year-old man shortly after midnight on Friday after they found two kilos of cannabis on Thursday.

Around 3pm on Thursday, the drug squad detected the drugs in an area in Nicosia which they had been watching following a tip off.

Subsequent investigations pointed to the involvement of the 23-year-old suspect who was arrested under a warrant.

 



Staff Reporter

