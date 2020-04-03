April 3, 2020

News podcast: Lifestyle medicine can help you cope with social distancing

By CyprusMail01
Shoppers practicing social distancing

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

        • Lifestyle medicine can help you cope with social distancing and isolation
        • An expert from the University of Nicosia Medical School shares top tips to ensure you look after both your mental and physical well-being

 



