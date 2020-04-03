April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Pattihion theatre keeps the culture coming

By Kyriacos Nicolaou04

Limassol Municipality and the Pattihion Municipal Theatre are turning to local artists to provide entertainment for citizens stuck at home.

With its Stay at Home campaign, Limassol municipality aims to offer the public a cultural outlet and entertainment for these difficult times, while providing opportunities to artists of Limassol.

The Pattithion theatre will host artists in April, who have been left without income or work due to the measures applied to tackle the pandemic.

The programme of performances includes appearances by solo artists, as well as two or three groups from the realms of music, theatre and dance.

These live streams can be followed through the Pattihion YouTube channel and its other social media locations.

The first performances are”

Friday, April 3: Stefanos Georgiadis on guitar and vocals at 7pm

Saturday April 4: Jazz Trio – George Morfinis (piano), Stelios Xidias (drums) and Andreas Rodosthenous (bass) at 7pm

The Pattihion technical team will offer professional support in sound and lighting for all of the artists who will take the stage.

 

Find the detailed programme of the performances at www.pattihio.com.cy

 



Related posts

Online classical and jazz music festival this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: CySO to put on concert for home viewing on Saturday

Annette Chrysostomou

Watch films from Cyprus online, for free

Alix Norman

Finding common ground between biology and art

Eleni Philippou

See the city in a new light

Eleni Philippou

Music competition pushes ahead

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign