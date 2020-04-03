April 3, 2020

Prodea Investments donates 15,000 protective suits for doctors and nurses

With a high sense of responsibility and duty, Prodea Investments is supporting the fight against  Covid-19 by donating 15,000 TYVEK full body protective suits to the Department of Health (GREECE).

 

The purpose of this donation is to be used by the Ministry of Health and its supervised bodies in an effort to combat COVID-19 in hospitals throughout the country. In cooperation with the competent authorities, Prodea Investments has taken all the necessary steps to ensure that the protective suits will be made available to medical and nursing staff as soon as possible.

 

For Prodea Investments this donation is a moral obligation to support the titanic effort made by all people of the National Health System and to help protect those at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus.

 

Similar actions have been taken by both PRODEA and its main shareholder, INVEL, in Cyprus, a country where the group has significant investment presence. Specifically, the group-owned hotel ”The Landmark Nicosia ”, renowned for its dedication to the principles of solidarity and corporate social responsibility, will provide free accommodation to the medical and nursing staff who are fighting the pandemic.

 

In parallel, Invel, realizing the need for the immediate creation of additional, extraordinary Intensive Care Units, has incurred the cost of installing medical gas circuits / tubes in the Cyprus units concerned so that they can be put into operation and available to the medical services as soon as possible.

 

Arodeotelis Karytinos, CEO of Prodea Investments, noted: “It is a time of responsibility for all of us. It is time to take the initiative, to take a stand and support the national battle that is currently underway against this unprecedented pandemic so that we can all continue to operate, with faith and pride, in a country we want to see progress.”.

 



