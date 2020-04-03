April 3, 2020

Russia: changing double taxation deal with Cyprus nothing political

Russia said there were no political reasons behind its decision to unilaterally amend its double taxation treaty with Cyprus and impose a 15 per cent tax on dividends transferred to foreign bank accounts.

According to the Russian embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus had been selected as the first country for objective reasons.

“Thirty-four per cent of the cumulative direct foreign investment in the Russian economy comes from Cyprus,” the embassy told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA). “We also want to stress that there are no political reasons for this Russian action.”

The embassy said amendments will also take place to taxation treaties with other countries “mainly those which large amounts of Russian money go through”.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a 15 per cent tax on dividends transferred to foreign bank accounts, noting that it would require adjusting double taxation avoidance agreement with other countries.

Putin reportedly added that Russia would unilaterally exit any such agreement if its offers were not accepted.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Russia had sent the Cypriot government a letter about said adjustments.

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides was meant to speak to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov on the issue.

Pwc CEO and chairman of the Cyprus Russian business association, Evgenios Evgeniou, told CNA that the change was expected to have a negative impact if there were no changes to similar treaties between Moscow, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

 



