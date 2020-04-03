April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Thirty Cypriots repatriated from Thailand

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo: Yiannis Karousos

Thirty Cypriots who were stranded in Thailand amid the coronavirus pandemic have been repatriated, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said on Friday.

Among the repatriated passengers there were a number of athletes who had travelled to Thailand for the world Muay Thai competition, which was cancelled soon after their arrival.

All of them managed to secure the necessary certificates needed for their repatriation and will be quarantined for 14 days, said Karousos.



