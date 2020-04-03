April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Second case of virus at Paphos blood donation centre

By Annette Chrysostomou01008
A health professional at the blood donation centre at Paphos general hospital is another confirmed case of the coronavirus, it was reported on Friday.

This is the second confirmed case after a blood donor was found to have the virus at the same facility.

The operations of the blood centre, housed in the events hall of the Apostle Peter and Paul church, have been suspended.

The premises are being disinfected while donations to other blood centres will continue.



