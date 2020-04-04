April 4, 2020

Cyprus

37 patients being treated at Famagusta hospital

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Famagusta general hospital

There are currently 37 patients being treated for coronavirus at Famagusta general hospital, which is the reference hospital for Covid-19 cases, the ministry of health announced on Saturday.

Out of the 37 patients, four are serious and are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), as they need closer monitoring.

New patients are expected to be admitted on Saturday, while seven people were discharged on Friday after multiple tests showed they recovered completely.

Coronavirus patients are being treated at the gynaecology, paediatrics and pathology wards of the hospital, which has 110 beds available.

Since the decision to transform the Famagusta hospital into the reference hospital on March 11, 83 people have been hospitalised with coronavirus, of which 37 have been discharged after making a recovery.



