A minute with Socrates Panayi Psychologist – Integrative Psychotherapist

Where do you live?

I live on planet Earth most of the time. My neighborhood is called Europe and my apartment Cyprus. Larnaca is the room I spend most of the hours of my day. I’m quite a homebody, so I only leave my apartment a couple of times per year.

What did you have for breakfast?

Oats with warm milk and honey!

Describe your perfect day

Waking up before the sun, going with friends for hiking on a mountain with lots of trees and then eating together at a tavern. Then, visiting my favourite beach and swimming in the cold waters for an hour. Finally, returning back home, preparing snacks for friends and having them join me for a good board-game night.

Best book ever read?

I actually don’t remember the name of the book. It was a Zen Buddhist perspective on psychotherapy.

Best childhood memory?

Going on day trips to the mountains with my family and singing songs all together.

What’s always in your fridge?

Eggs and yogurt!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I’m not usually. I tend to listen to audiobooks or spend my driving time in silence contemplating or thinking how to spend my day productively.

When I do listen to music, I tend to listen to empowering music of different kinds. Anything from Within Temptation, Prodigy, Eminem, System of a Down and Rage Against the Machine, soundtracks from Matilda a kids’ musical, Happy from Pharrell Williams or Shake it off from Taylor Swift.

What’s your spirit animal?

Shark: They seem aggressive, but aren’t. When they are, they bring their ecosystem in balance. They never grow larger and hungrier than the area they grow in.

What are you most proud of?

I’m proud about the people I was able to help through my work and in general when I’m able to deliver what I promise. If I don’t deliver what I promise, I’d feel embarrassed. However, there are times I do deliver and the other person isn’t helped because of their reluctance to cooperate. That’s when I feel disappointed and angry.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The scene that stayed with me is from the movie Happy Go Lucky where Poppy, the protagonist, meets a random guy with mental illness in an isolated area. She decides to go talk to him and find out what he goes through despite her fear. The guy is strong enough to harm Poppy and even people much stronger than her. When she approaches him, we find out that he’s a sweet person with trouble in expressing himself that needs understanding from someone just like Poppy.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Just one? I’d probably meet Gandhi and ask him more about the story of his life. Then I’d describe how I see the world today and ask him how he feels about it and if he has any advice to give.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I’d like to time travel to key years from the lives of the members of my family as well as mine. I’d like to see how my parents and grandparents grew up, how they made their families and careers and to observe how all their tendencies affected mine in the present. Also, I’d like to do the same for key times in history and biological evolution of our species and planet and answer questions like “what made the dinosaurs disappear?” or “how did the ancient Athenians live?”

What is your greatest fear?

That’s a hard one! Probably the fear of harming someone unintentionally.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Same thing I would say to myself now. “Relax and let life show you the way”.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Not being respectful of me and anything that comes with me, my thoughts, emotions, choices, my work, my friends and family.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I’d probably tell my friends and family how thankful I am they have been in my life and explain to them how I’d like to spend my final day and expect them to show some understanding. Also, I’d want to hear how they feel and how they want to spend their last day. Then I’d spend the rest of the day as I described my perfect day, with minor changes to accommodate my friends’ and family’s needs.





