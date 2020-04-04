Bank of Cyprus announces wave of measures to counter effects of pandemic

The Bank of Cyprus has announced a comprehensive set of measures aiming to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on customers.

The bank called for everyone to treat these demanding times in a responsible and serious manner, highlighting that our priority should be everyone’s health.

In non-banking measures, the bank is providing financial, planning and managerial assistance to the ministry of health, ministry of labour, the 1420 centre, the Institute of Genetics, the ministry of education, as well as other government entities.

At the same time, many of the bank’s business clients have already enrolled in the #SupportCy plan which the bank wishes to render a positive byproduct of this crisis. The bank also gives thanks to the Reaction NGO for its part in this effort.

The bank has also enacted measures in terms of its operations and how those affect customers.

The bank said its primary goal is to provide support to working people, small-to-medium business, employers and the self-employed.

The first set of measures enacted are:

1. Regarding loans whose installments will be suspended for nine months, clients will not be required to pay interest immediately at the end of the decree. The loan will be extended accordingly and the client will be able to choose the method of repaying the installments.

2. At the same time, clients are asked to take advantage of this time to discuss restructuring solutions where needed, based on the latest CBC guidelines.

3. In addition to any government guarantee plan, the Bank of Cyprus will provide as much liquidity as it needs to provide new facilities to viable clients to ensure their viability upon exiting the crisis. The first objective is to safeguard employment in the economy.

4. For those clients who hold an account with the Bank of Cyprus but do not have a debit card, it will be issued promptly and free of charge. These customers are urged to contact their banker as soon as possible.

5. In general, debit cards (direct and debit) will be issued free of charge until the end of May.

6. Benefits transferred to the Bank of Cyprus related to the current pandemic crisis will not be pledged against loans or other liabilities.

7. Those wishing to open a new TC account, contact the bank directly to settle the opening and secure IBAN for immediate payment of their benefits.

8. All digipass devices for electronic transactions will continue to be provided free of charge

9. All charges for student card withdrawals (known as an administration fee, loading fee or exchange fee) outside Cyprus and in countries outside the Euro area are suspended until the end of May.

10. All electronic transfers to third parties up to €500 will be free of charge (mainly assisting parent-student transfers). The measure is valid from April 6.

11. All Direct Debit and standing order orders will be free until the end of May.

In addition, the bank wishes to clarify that based on a previous announcement, the suspension of payments will begin affecting a customer’s payments as of their March dues.

Bank of Cyprus managing director Panicos Nicolaou said “We will overcome this crisis. When all of this is over, we want to be strong. Our first goal is the prevention of human loss. Secondly, to save people’s jobs. This will be the foremost objective which our response will ultimately be measured against.”





