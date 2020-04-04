Booze, brunch and books delivered to your door

Life as we know it has changed drastically with the lockdown. Going for Sunday brunches and after-work cocktails with friends have become moving from the living room to the kitchen, or if in dire need, to the supermarket.

Supermarkets have ramped up delivery services for those who can’t leave the house. But it’s not just big food stores and fast food chains that are delivering. More businesses have launched delivery services to make the lockdown a little more fun, a little more bearable and of course to keep the business somehow alive.

The well know Nicosia outlet Lost+Found Drinkery is even making it possible to recreate one of their delicious cocktails in the comfort of your own home with delivery through Wolt.com and Deliveryman.com.cy.

“If the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain,” say the Lost+Found team.

Individual drinks or larger portions are available and the package comes with instructions on how to prepare the drink, as well as ice from the bar. The cocktails available are what’s on the menu already.

“We are offering 10 of our best-selling cocktails by the glass, three twists on classics as double portion cocktails in a very cool packaging which you can consume within five days, and two classics like an old-fashioned and a negroni, together with two more experimental cocktails by the bottle without an expiry date.”

Tuesdays to Thursdays Lost+Found prepares spirits, food, bottled cocktails and double portions. On the weekends, Fridays to Sundays, they offer their best-selling drinks by the glass. And taking the fun one step further on Sunday Lost+Found in collaboration with STATE night club will be live-streaming an event with two DJs on Facebook between 7pm and 9pm.

“We know that we cannot offer the same vibe, and we cannot put the same big smiles on our guests’ faces, but hopefully the flavours will bring some joy. Your favourite bar is here for you!” said manager Dinos Constantinides.

“We do see a lot of social media stories as well and how happy people are so we really want to thank everyone for their love and support,” he added, urging people to support their local bars to give them the best chance of returning in bricks and mortar.

Another Nicosia bar that set up a delivery service from the first day it had to shut is BrewFellas. Costas Siahinian from the bar said creating the option for delivery is a way keep the business running and making sure the beer waiting at the bar is enjoyed while still fresh.

“While many have embraced this idea and supported us,” said Costas “it’s nowhere near to our bar-operating days. We really appreciate everyone that supports small local businesses, as we see a lot of our locals, and new customers as well, placing their orders every day.”

BrewFellas offers many options, though it’s impossible to offer their whole menu online. Nonetheless, there around 50 beers to choose from including their best-selling with regular updates.

The bar delivers between 6pm and 9pm for orders placed via Facebook or telephone (22-264007), paying with a card upon receipt or ordering through Deliveryman.com.cy (6pm-11pm) with online payment.

For that brunch craving, The Boys at Number 5 have also jumped on the delivery wagon, offering just about everything on their standard menu. It was a necessary step said Dinos Kouyialis, but the idea was brewing even before the lockdown. Mostly however, offering delivery was for the opening of their new place Foyer by The Boys.

Breakfast lovers can now order brunch, on Wolt again, and Dinos says the service is working quite well. Besides delivering as a means for the business to survive Dinos that it is also: “our moral duty to provide a sense of normalcy and calm in an uncertain time. I feel that if we had chosen to shut down, it would be a defeat to fear and people don’t need this right now. They need a sense of hope and a good meal cooked with love always provides that.”

Conscious of hygiene, The Boys are ensuring every step of preparing meals is thorough from getting the supplies, to cooking and delivering.

“We don’t allow anyone in our premises, except the people working here. Even suppliers have to deliver outside and then once the supplies are inside our shop they are fully disinfected before stored away. I want to ask people, as a general precautionary measure, to take everything out of their packaging as soon as it arrives home, even the drinks, and place them in their own cups and plates – then wash their hands and enjoy their meal.”

It’s not just food and drinks that are being delivered though. Soloneion Book Centre is offering home deliveries of books, crayons, paint and just about anything they have in the store.

The requests keep coming and Soloneion can hardly keep up. Sofia, whose grandfather opened the book centre, admitted the delivery requests are so many that they’re rushing to stay on top of everything. They are grateful however as this is a way to keep the shop going. Orders can be ade through Facebook, Instagram or email or calling 22-666799.

Phone orders happen Monday through Friday from 9 am to 1 pm or via social media until 6 pm. Delivery usually takes place the next weekday when possible, with a 3-euro extra fee since the book centre delivers items itself and not via a courier.

What’s available in-store isn’t uploaded anywhere but chances are Soloneion has it. Sofia said one woman emailed about 100 books and all were found. To help with selections the store posts recommendations on their Facebook page almost daily, and it’s not only books that are popular. Puzzles for children and adults, colouring books, art material, canvases, paintbrushes and other pastime items are high in demand.

While many aspects of life are on hold as we wait for the pandemic to stabilise, business and leisure – if we can call it that – has to stay alive somehow and it seems that delivery services will now play a much bigger role in our lives.





