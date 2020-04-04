April 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Britain’s Labour Party names Keir Starmer as new leader

By Reuters News Service00
Labour Party's Keir Starmer

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party named Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions who opposed Brexit, as its leader on Saturday.

Starmer, who has tried to carry the socialist supporters of outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn while also keeping more centrist Labour members on board, beat Rebecca Long-Bailey, an ally of Corbyn, and third-placed Lisa Nandy in the contest.



