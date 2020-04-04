April 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Disabled people forgotten by the state, NGO says.

By Jonathan Shkurko00

The chairman of the Cyprus Confederation of Organisations of the Disabled (KYSOA) Christakis Nicolaides claims very little has been done by the government to protect disabled people during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent to President Nicos Anastasiades, Nicolaides said people with disabilities should be protected.

“We need targeted measures in place to protect them, as they belong to a particularly vulnerable category,” he said.

“The fact that no specific measures were adopted for the protection and support of disabled people is a clear violation of their human rights.”

Nicolaides also added that disabled people were even more at risk of catching the coronavirus given most of them suffer from pre-existing medical conditions.

“And yet, because there are no measures in place for their safeguarding, most of them are still forced to go to their workplaces putting themselves and their colleagues at risk,” he added.

“Instead of protecting them, the government seems to have forgotten them in the most problematic time for our country.”

Nicolaides also complained about the fact that not once was KYSOA consulted by the government to discuss the increased difficulties faced by disabled people during the pandemic.

“It’s unacceptable, if anything they should have even more support now.

“I’m calling on the government to finally recognise that people with disabilities have the same human rights as everyone else and their lives are just as valuable as the ones of every other person.”



