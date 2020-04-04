April 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
World

Coronavirus: Hot baths and drinking alcohol won’t help fight virus says WHO

By Staff Reporter078

The World Health Organisation (WHO) released a statement on Saturday aiming at spreading awareness among the public regarding myths and false information on the coronavirus.

In the statement, WHO goes into detail regarding several false facts linked to the pandemic, such as the rumour that exposing yourself to temperatures higher than 25 degrees or that drinking alcohol can help prevent the disease.

Read the full statement here



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Britain’s Labour Party names Keir Starmer as new leader

Reuters News Service

UK unlikely to relax lockdown until end of May

Reuters News Service

Turkey imposes curfew on youth, shuts borders of 31 cities

Reuters News Service

New York faces COVID-19 onslaught as state’s dead nears 9/11 toll

Reuters News Service

Friday, April 3: Coronavirus global update

CyprusMail

Israel seals off ultra-Orthodox town hit hard by coronavirus

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign