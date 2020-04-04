April 4, 2020

Coronavirus: Public health clinics have examined over 3,000 people

Public health clinics across the island examined 3,241 people with suspicious symptoms between March 19 and April 2, the health ministry said on Saturday.

They had been referred to the clinics by their GPs who had evaluated their condition and symptoms via telephone.

Examination at the clinics takes place by appointment. If a doctor at the clinic deems necessary, a sample will be taken to be tested for coronavirus.

Patients with mild symptoms are asked to isolate themselves pending the test result, while more serious cases are referred to temporary stay clinics.

Temporary stay clinics will take on cases who need further tests like x-rays, as well as A&E referrals deemed suspicious before they enter the department.

They will also handle people in isolation at home who may need treatment.

The ministry reiterated that people with suspicious symptoms must first contact their GP who will refer them for examination if necessary.



