April 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Second batch of medical supplies from China to arrive tonight

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A second batch of medical supplies from China will arrive in Cyprus on Saturday night on an Aegean Air aircraft.

The plane carrying protective suits and masks donated by the Chinese government, companies and sister cities is expected to land at 10.30pm.

On March 28, government spokesman Kyriacos Koushios announced they reached an agreement Aegean Air to transport medical supplies from China, free of charge, in cooperation with Hellenic Petroleum (EKO).



